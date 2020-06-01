Why You Should Retain Huntsman (HUN) Stock in Your Portfolio

Huntsman Corporation HUN should gain from its investment in downstream businesses and differentiated product innovation as well as strategic acquisitions amid headwinds from demand weakness due to the ongoing global economic crisis.



The company’s shares are up 0.4% over a year, compared with the 13% decline of its industry.





Let’s find out why this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock is worth retaining at the moment.



What’s Working in HUN’s Favor?



Huntsman remains committed to grow its downstream specialty and formulation businesses and is shifting its MDI (methylene diphenyl diisocyanate) business from components to differentiated systems that typically have higher margins and lower volatility.



The core Polyurethanes segment, which accounted for more than half of its revenues last year, is poised for strong upside in the long term on the back of the company's focus on beefing up its high-value differentiated downstream portfolio. Substitution of MDI for less effective materials will remain a key driving factor for the MDI business. The company has expanded its global MDI capacity by 370,000 kilotons since 2009 and accelerated downstream growth with construction of five downstream facilities. It is also constructing an MDI splitter in Geismar, LA that will also support downstream growth.



Huntsman should also gain from synergies of strategic acquisitions. The buyout of Demilec, a leading manufacturer and distributor of spray polyurethane foam ("SPF") insulation systems in North America, is expected to offer significant synergies.



Moreover, the acquisition of Icynene-Lapolla, a leading North American manufacturer and distributor of SPF, is in line with Huntsman’s strategy of expanding its downstream polyurethanes business. The combination of Icynene-Lapolla with Demilec is expected to create the world's leading supplier of spray foam products. Huntsman expects the integrated business to deliver annualized synergies of around $15 million by the end of 2021.



The company also recently completed the acquisition of CVC Thermoset Specialties, a North American specialty chemical producer that serves industrial composites, adhesives and coatings markets. The buyout is in sync with the company’s strategy of expanding its specialty Advanced Materials portfolio. Huntsman anticipates the acquisition to deliver roughly $15 million of annualized synergies within two years.



A Few Headwinds



Huntsman is seeing soft demand in certain markets such as automotive and construction amid the coronavirus-induced global economic weakness. The company is witnessing lower orders in automotive across North America and Europe. The company expects a significant decline in volumes in Polyurethanes the second quarter of 2020 due to the global economic slowdown. Also, margins in component MDI and polymeric systems are expected to remain under pressure in the second quarter due to soft demand.



The company’s Advanced Materials unit is also exposed to headwind from weaker demand in industrial markets. It expects coronavirus to materially impact several core markets in this segment through the balance of the year. Volumes in this segment are expected to remain under pressure in the second quarter.

Moreover, the company’s Performance Products unit is facing challenges from lower volumes in ethyleneamines. Huntsman expects this segment to be affected by a material slowdown in the world economy and envisions a significant decline in volumes in the second quarter. Weaker conditions are expected to affect its businesses in North America and Europe in this segment.



