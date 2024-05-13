Why You Should Retain Highwoods (HIW) Stock in Your Portfolio

Highwoods Properties HIW is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for its premier office properties concentrated in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Its disciplined capital-recycling program and accretive development projects are other tailwinds. A healthy balance sheet position augurs well for long-term growth. However, competition from other industry players and elevated interest rates pose concerns for the company.

What’s Aiding It?

Highwoods has a large part of its portfolio being concentrated in high-growth Sun Belt markets and the company is poised to benefit from this portfolio focus. These markets exhibit promising long-term favorable demographic trends and are expected to continue experiencing above-average job growth. It also has a well-diversified tenant base that includes several industry bellwethers. These factors are expected to support its rent growth over the long term.

Highwoods is seeing a recovery in demand for its high-quality and well-placed office properties, as highlighted by a rebound in new leasing volume. The company leased 922,167 square feet of second-generation office space in the first quarter, including 422,889 square feet of new leases.

With the next cycle of office space demand likely to be driven by inbound migration and significant investments announced by office occupiers to expand their footprint in the Sun Belt regions, as well as additional hiring plans in the company’s markets, it is likely to experience healthy demand for its properties, boosting leasing activity. Also, the rise in the number of tenants returning to offices will act as a tailwind.

Highwoods has been following a disciplined capital-recycling strategy that entails disposing of non-core assets and redeploying the proceeds in premium asset acquisitions and accretive development projects. The company has made concerted efforts over the years to improve its portfolio quality by expanding its footprint in the high-growth best business districts markets through acquisitions and development initiatives.

The company maintains a healthy balance sheet position, with no consolidated debt maturities until the second quarter of 2026. As of Apr 16, 2024, it had around $17 million of available cash and $10 million drawn on its $750 million revolving credit facility. It enjoyed investment-grade ratings of BBB/Baa2 from S&P and Moody’s as of the end of the first quarter of 2024, rendering it access to the debt market at favorable rates. Hence, with sound financial footing, Highwoods seems well-positioned to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities.

What’s Hurting It?

Highwoods faces intense competition from developers, owners and operators of office properties, as well as other commercial real estate. This is likely to restrict its ability to attract and retain tenants at relatively higher rents than its competitors and hurt leasing activity. It could also impact the company’s ability to acquire high-quality properties at favorable prices.

The overall office demand in some markets is likely to remain subdued in the near term. Further, higher development activities across the company’s markets will likely result in new supply in the upcoming period. This will likely affect its ability to backfill vacated space and strain occupancy levels of its office properties. Management anticipates average occupancy to lie in the range of 87-89% in 2024. It also expects that occupancy will trough in the first half of next year.

A high interest rate is another concern for HIW. Elevated rates imply high borrowing costs for the company, affecting its ability to purchase or develop real estate. As of Mar 31, 2024, it had a substantial debt burden and its net debt was approximately $3.31 billion. With high interest rates still in place, the dividend payout may seem less attractive than the yields on fixed-income and money market accounts.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

