Why You Should Retain Green Dot Stock in Your Portfolio for Now

Green Dot Corporation GDOT is currently focusing on long-term growth through prepaid cards and BaaS partnerships.

The company’s earnings for 2025 and 2026 are expected to improve 11.7% and 27.1%, respectively, year over year. Revenues for 2025 and 2026 are expected to improve 10.5% and 15.8%, respectively, year over year.

Factors That Bode Well

Green Dot remains focused on ensuring the long-term growth of its businesses. The company’s efforts are directed toward acquiring long-term users by issuing prepaid cards under its brand, sold in stores, and co-branded cards like the Walmart Money Card.

In addition to its core offerings like prepaid cards and tax processing services, Green Dot utilizes its technology and FDIC-insured banking license to provide "Banking-as-a-Service." This essentially involves Green Dot offering white-label banking products to large corporations, such as Walmart, Uber and Apple.

In return for delivering these financial products, the company gains access to a substantial customer base from these global firms, many of which have large and loyal customer followings. Once these customers adopt banking products powered by Green Dot, the company can generate revenues through interchange fees when customers use their debit cards and by retaining deposits, which generate additional interest income. Green Dot has a unique position among banks offering Banking-as-a-Service.

This uniqueness stems from its asset-light balance sheet, which allows for higher interchange rates and reduces its reliance on interest income as a revenue source. This approach keeps the company's balance sheet efficient and allows Banking-as-a-Service to remain significant and profitable.

Some Risks

Green Dot has never declared and currently does not have any plan to pay cash dividends on common stock. The Federal Reserve Board’s risk-based and leverage capital requirements and other federal laws restrict the company’s ability to pay cash dividends. Investors seeking cash dividends should avoid buying Green Dot’s shares.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Green Dotcurrently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Maximus MMS and Booz Allen Hamilton BAH.

Maximus currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MMS has an encouraging earnings surprise history having outpaced the Zacks Consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once. The average beat being 13.3%.

Booz Allen Hamilton currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). BAH has an encouraging earnings surprise history having outpaced the Zacks Consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once. The average beat being 6.7%.

