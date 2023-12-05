Why You Should Retain Eastman Chemical (EMN) in Your Portfolio

Eastman Chemical Company EMN is gaining from cost-cutting and productivity actions as well as its innovation-driven growth model. However, it is exposed to certain headwinds, including soft demand and consumer de-stocking.



Shares of this leading chemical maker are down 0.3% over the past year compared with the 11.7% decline of its industry.



Let’s find out why this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock is worth retaining at the moment.

Cost Cuts and Innovation Aid EMN

Eastman is benefiting from its actions to manage costs. The company is expected to gain from lower operating costs from its operational transformation program.

EMN was able to offset $1.3 billion in inflation from higher raw material, energy and distribution costs through price increases in 2022. It is on track to reduce manufacturing, supply chain and non-manufacturing costs by more than $200 million for 2023, net of inflation. Pricing initiatives and lower raw material and energy costs are also expected to support the company’s bottom line.



Moreover, Eastman's goal is to increase new business revenues by utilizing its innovation-driven growth strategy. Due to the company's competence in specialty products, it generated around $550 million in new business revenues from innovation in 2022. Sales volumes are expected to be supported by the innovation and market development initiatives.



Eastman Chemical also remains focused on maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation. Its operating cash flow more than doubled year over year to $514 million in the third quarter of 2023. The company returned $94 million to shareholders in the third quarter through dividends and share repurchases. Furthermore, it expects to deliver $1.4 billion in operating cash flow in 2023.

Soft Demand Remains a Concern

Lingering effects from customer inventory de-stocking are expected to adversely impact Eastman Chemical’s performance. The company saw soft demand and consumer de-stocking for its consumer durables, building & construction, agriculture, medical and consumables end markets in the third quarter of 2023. The impacts of de-stocking are likely to be felt on the company’s volumes and top line in the fourth quarter.



The company, in its third-quarter call, said that it is seeing muted demand heading into the fourth quarter as customers are cautious in the prevailing challenging environment. In addition, it anticipates regular seasonality in key end markets, including building and construction, consumer durables and performance films for automotive applications.



Higher pension costs and lower capacity utilization are also expected to hurt company’s bottom line in 2023. EMN expects pension and other post-employment benefits headwind of around $110 million for 2023. The company also sees a headwind of roughly $100 million due to lower asset utilization to reduce inventory in second-half 2023 compared with the first half.

Eastman Chemical Company Price and Consensus

Eastman Chemical Company price-consensus-chart | Eastman Chemical Company Quote

Stocks to Consider

Better-ranked stocks worth a look in the basic materials space include Denison Mines Corp. DNN, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA and The Andersons Inc. ANDE.



Denison Mines has a projected earnings growth rate of 100% for the current year. DNN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 225%, on average. The stock is up around 72% in a year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current year has been revised upward by 8.2%. AXTA, carrying a Zacks Rank #1, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing in one quarter, with the average earnings surprise being 6.7%. The company’s shares have gained around 22% in the past year.



Andersons currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANDE's current-year earnings has been revised 5.1% upward over the past 60 days. Andersons beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.8%, on average. ANDE shares have rallied roughly 47% in a year.

