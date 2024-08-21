Why You Should Retain DuPont (DD) Stock in Your Portfolio

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD is expected to benefit from its innovation-driven investment, productivity actions and the acquisitions of the Spectrum Plastics Group and Donatelle Plastics. However, it faces headwinds from certain challenges including weaker demand in specific businesses.



The company’s shares are up 7.3% over a year against a 6.5% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s find out why this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock is worth retaining at the moment.

DD Gains on Productivity, Innovation & Acquisition

DuPont remains focused on driving growth through innovation and new product development. Its innovation-driven investment is focused on several high-growth areas. DD remains committed to driving returns from its R&D investment.



The company, in August 2023, completed the buyout of leading manufacturer of specialty medical devices and components, Spectrum Plastics Group from AEA Investors for $1.75 billion. The acquisition strengthens DuPont’s existing position in stable and fast-growing healthcare end markets. It is also in sync with its focus on high-growth, customer-driven innovation for the healthcare market.



The buyout of Donatelle Plastics also enhances DD’s exposure in healthcare, expanding its expertise in the medical device market segments. The acquisition introduces complementary advanced technologies and capabilities, such as medical device injection molding, liquid silicone rubber processing, precision machining, device assembly and tool building.



Moreover, DuPont is benefiting from cost synergy savings and productivity improvement actions. The benefits of its structural cost actions are expected to be realized in 2024. DD also continues to implement strategic price increases in the wake of cost inflation. These actions are likely to support its results. DuPont is also executing additional restructuring actions and expects annualized cost savings of $150 million from these measures with nearly $115 million anticipated in 2024.



DuPont, in May 2024, announced a strategic plan to separate into three distinct, publicly traded companies to unlock value for shareholders and enhance operational focus. The proposed separations of the Electronics and Water businesses will be executed in a tax-free manner for DuPont shareholders, resulting in New DuPont, Electronics and Water as independent entities. Each company will benefit from increased agility and focus within their respective industries while maintaining strong balance sheets and attractive financial profiles. All three resulting companies are anticipated to have strong balance sheets and sufficient capitalization to pursue future growth opportunities.

Weakness in Water & Industrial Businesses Ails

DD’s water business faces challenges from the slowdown in China. Its water solutions business is seeing sales moderation due to softer demand in China resulting from the downturn in the industrial economy and distributor inventory de-stocking. The de-stocking within industrial-based and water end markets and weaker water demand in China are likely to continue in the third quarter. DuPont sees sales in the Water & Protection unit to decline by low-single digits year-over-year in the third quarter.



The Industrial Solutions business is also exposed to headwinds from de-stocking within biopharma applications. Organic sales in this business declined by low-double digits year-over-year in the second quarter due to lower volumes. While DuPont is seeing a recovery lately, additional channel inventory de-stocking within its industrial-based businesses is likely to continue in the third quarter.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Price and Consensus

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Newmont Corporation NEM, Element Solutions Inc ESI and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM. Newmont and Element Solutions sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Agnico Eagle carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Newmont’s current-year earnings is pegged at $2.82, indicating a rise of 75.2% from year-ago levels. The consensus estimate for NEM’s earnings has increased 16% in the past 60 days. The stock has rallied around 33% in the past year.



The consensus estimate for Element Solutions’ current-year earnings has increased by 0.7% in the past 60 days. ESI beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters. In this timeframe, it delivered an earnings surprise of around 3.8%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Agnico Eagle’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.65, indicating a year-over-year rise of 63.7%. AEM’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 15.7%. The company’s shares have rallied roughly 75% in the past year.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.