Why You Should Retain CF Industries (CF) in Your Portfolio

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF is expected to benefit from healthy nitrogen fertilizer demand in major markets and lower natural gas costs amid headwinds from lower nitrogen prices.



The company’s shares have lost 13.5% over a year compared with the 21.8% decline of its industry.



Let’s find out why this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock is worth retaining at the moment.

Healthy Nitrogen Demand Bodes Well

CF Industries is gaining from rising global demand for nitrogen fertilizers, driven by significant agricultural demand. Higher crop commodity prices are contributing to healthy demand globally. Industrial demand has also recovered from the pandemic-related disruptions.



The company expects demand to remain strong through the end of 2023 and into 2024, led by India and Brazil. Low channel inventories and favorable farm economics are expected to drive demand for nitrogen in North America. Increased planted corn acres and healthy farm economics are also expected to drive urea demand in Brazil. Moreover, urea demand in India is being supported by strong agricultural production.



Moreover, CF Industries is benefiting from a decline in natural gas prices. CF Industries witnessed a significant decline in natural gas costs in the third quarter of 2023. Average cost of natural gas fell to $2.54 per MMBtu in the third quarter of 2023 from $8.35 per MMBtu in the year-ago quarter. Lower natural gas costs led to a decline in the company's cost of sales. The benefits of reduced gas costs are expected to continue in the fourth quarter.



CF Industries also remains committed to boosting shareholders’ value by leveraging strong cash flows. It generated operating cash flows of roughly $3.9 billion and a free cash flow of around $2.8 billion in 2022. The company also returned $1.65 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in 2022. During the first nine months of 2023, the company repurchased 5 million shares for $355 million, which included the purchase of 1.9 million shares for $150 million in the third quarter.

Lower Nitrogen Prices a Concern

CF Industries remains challenged by softer nitrogen prices. Global nitrogen prices have declined since the beginning of 2023. Higher global supply availability driven by higher global operating rates due to lower global energy costs has resulted in a decline in prices. Lower average selling prices weighed on CF's top line in the third quarter. The weak pricing environment is expected to continue in the fourth quarter. Lower pricing is expected to weigh on the company’s sales and margins.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Quote

