Why You Should Retain Air Products (APD) Stock in Your Portfolio

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD is expected to gain from its project investments, productivity actions and new business deals. However, unfavorable currency swings and the slowdown in Europe and China are concerns.



The company’s shares are up 6.8% over a year, compared with a 2.2% decline recorded by its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s find out why this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock is worth retaining at the moment.

High-return Projects, Productivity Aid APD

Air Products is expected to benefit from its investments in high-return industrial gas projects and productivity measures. Higher volumes and pricing are also likely to support its results.



The company remains focused on its gasification strategy and is executing its growth projects. These projects are expected to be accretive to earnings and cash flows. APD is realizing the benefits of the completion of the second phase of the Jazan project in Saudi Arabia. The company has a total available capacity to deploy (over fiscal 2018-2027) $31.8 billion in high-return investments aimed at creating significant shareholder value.



Air Products is also driving productivity to improve its cost structure. It is seeing the positive impacts of its productivity actions. Benefits from additional productivity and cost improvement programs are likely to support its margins moving ahead.



The company also remains committed to maximize returns to shareholders leveraging strong balance sheet and cash flows. APD, earlier this year, increased its quarterly dividend by 8% to $1.75 per share from $1.62 per share. This marked the 41st straight year of dividend increase. The company expects to pay more than $1.5 billion in dividends to shareholders in 2023.

Slowdown in Europe & China, Currency Pose Headwinds

Air Products is exposed to headwinds from unfavorable currency translation. The company saw currency headwinds in its Asia segment in the fiscal third quarter due to the weakening of Asian currencies vis-à-vis the U.S. dollar, which reduced its sales and EBITDA for the unit by 5% in the quarter. It is likely to face continued currency headwinds in the fiscal fourth quarter.



The slowdown in China and Europe may also affect the company’s business in these regions. The cooling China economy might impact volumes in the Industrial Gases - Asia segment. Air Products is also seeing weak demand for merchant products in Europe. The lack of growth in industrial output in Europe is another concern.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Better-ranked stocks worth a look in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, PPG Industries, Inc. PPG and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. USAP.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current fiscal-year earnings for CRS is currently pegged at $3.48, implying year-over-year growth of 205.3%. Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Carpenter Technology has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 10%, on average. The stock has rallied around 52% in a year.



PPG Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PPG's current-year earnings has been revised 3.6% upward over the past 60 days.



PPG Industries’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 7.3%, on average. PPG shares have gained around 3% in a year.



Universal Stainless & Alloy Products currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2. It has a projected earnings growth rate of 160.8% for the current year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for USAP's current-year earnings has been revised 181% upward over the past 60 days. USAP shares are up around 59% in a year.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (USAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.