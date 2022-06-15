Why You Should Retain Air Products (APD) Stock in Your Portfolio

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD is expected to benefit from its investments in high-return industrial gas projects and productivity measures amid headwinds including higher energy costs.



The company’s shares are down 20.3% over a year, compared with a 12.5% decline recorded by its industry.



Let’s find out why this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock is worth retaining at the moment.



What’s Aiding APD?

Air Products is well-positioned to gain from its project investments, new business deals, acquisitions and cost and productivity initiatives. It remains committed to its gasification strategy and is executing its growth projects. The company has a total available capacity to deploy (over fiscal 2018-2027) around $34.2 billion in high-return investments aimed at creating significant shareholder value. It has already spent or committed roughly 74% of the capacity. These projects are expected to be accretive to the company’s earnings and cash flows.



The company, in October 2021, completed the asset acquisition and project financing transactions of the $12-billion Jazan project in in Saudi Arabia. It expects to close the Phase Two of this project in 2023. Last year, Air Products also announced the $4.5 billion world-class clean energy complex in Louisiana. The project, the company’s largest-ever investment, is expected to produce more than 750 million standard cubic feet per day of blue hydrogen for local and global markets by 2026.



Air Products, in Apr 2022, also purchased Air Liquide's industrial gases business in the United Arab Emirates ("UAE"), including liquid bulk, packaged gases and specialty gases. APD also acquired Air Liquide's majority share in MECD, which owns and operates a liquid CO2 manufacturing site in Bahrain. By purchasing these businesses, Air Products broadened its footprint and regional presence in the UAE and Bahrain



The company also has also been benefiting from higher pricing. Higher merchant demand is also driving its volumes. Moreover, it is boosting productivity to improve its cost structure. It is seeing the positive impacts of its productivity actions. Benefits from additional productivity and cost improvement programs are likely to support its margins this year.

A Few Headwinds

Air Products is exposed to challenges from cost inflation. It is witnessing higher power costs in its merchant business. The company is seeing significantly higher energy costs, especially in EMEA due to the considerably high natural gas and electricity costs. It is expected to continue to face headwinds from the power cost inflation moving ahead. As such, higher power costs are likely to weigh on margins over the near term.



The company also faces volume pressure in the Americas segment due to maintenance outages. Hydrogen volumes fell on a sequential comparison basis in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 due to outages. The company expects high levels of planned outages in the fiscal third quarter. As such, volumes are expected to remain under pressure over the near term. Maintenance outages have also pushed up costs in this segment.

Stocks to Consider

Better-ranked stocks worth considering in the basic materials space include Nutrien Ltd. NTR, Albemarle Corporation ALB and Cabot Corporation CBT.



Nutrien, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has an expected earnings growth rate of 174.6% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTR's current-year earnings has been revised 31% upward over the last 60 days. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Nutrien beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters while missed once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 5.8%, on average. NTR has rallied roughly 41% in a year.



Albemarle has a projected earnings growth rate of 231.7% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s current-year earnings has been revised 111.2% upward in the past 60 days.



Albemarle’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 22.5%. ALB has rallied roughly 35% in a year. The company flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.



Cabot, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #1, has an expected earnings growth rate of 29.5% for the current fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBT's earnings for the current fiscal has been revised 5.2% upward in the past 60 days.



Cabot’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 16.2%. CBT has gained around 12% over a year.

