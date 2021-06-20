Why You Should Plan Your 2022 Vacation Now

Image source: Getty Images

Now that COVID-19 vaccines are easier to come by, more people are getting vaccinated and making travel plans. According to the CDC, just over 35% of Americans are fully vaccinated. As time goes on, that number should continue to rise. People are eager to get away after spending much of the last year at home. Even if you don't plan to travel this year, now is the perfect time to plan your 2022 vacation. Here's why:

Prices are rising

Now that people feel safer, they're booking a record number of travel reservations. Because of this, prices have increased for hotels, flights, and rental cars. Your best bet is to make plans now to secure affordable pricing. If you wait until next year to plan your 2022 trip, the prices may be out of reach for your vacation budget, and it's always good personal finance practice to only spend what you can afford.

As time goes on, more people are likely to feel comfortable traveling. Anticipate that other travelers will book trips, too. And they may try to secure the same dates and plans you want. Making your 2022 vacation plans now puts you ahead of the crowd, and may help you get the vacation dates you want at work.

Earn rewards points

If you have a travel credit card that earns points, you can make your bookings and accumulate points before your trip. If you're in the market for a new credit card, opening a travel rewards card with a welcome bonus is an excellent way to earn many points. Booking your trip now can also help you reach any minimum spending requirements.

You can redeem your earned rewards points for free flights or hotel stays in the future -- and you may even be able to redeem some of your points for your trip.

It gives you plenty of time to save

For many people, a vacation is a treat. A trip may not be a cost you can regularly afford. By planning your 2022 vacation now, you can ensure you have plenty of time to save up money. Putting some funds into a savings account every month could result in a nice chunk of change by the time your vacation dates roll around. You might also consider using vacation loans to help cover the cost of your trip.

Take advantage of deals

Some companies, eager to recover from last year's lack of tourism, are offering discounts and deals if you book in advance. Taking advantage of these deals can be an easy way to save money on your next trip. Keep an eye out for these incentives, and don't be afraid to book for next year. Just be sure to look at cancellation terms to ensure that your reservations are flexible.

You deserve a getaway

If you're not able to get away for a trip this year or don't yet feel comfortable traveling amid the pandemic, planning for next year is an excellent way to reward yourself. Much of the world has been stuck at home for over a year. You deserve a break from your everyday routine. Spending time away can be good for your mood and your mental health.

Now is the time to think ahead -- having travel plans can be exciting. Plus, when 2022 comes around, you'll probably be glad you already have reservations.

