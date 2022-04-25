Why You Should Pay Attention to This Overlooked Growth Stock

2021 was one of the biggest years for initial public offerings (IPOs), with over 1,000 companies coming public last year alone. This provided investors with a seemingly limitless amount of new companies to invest in.

Many companies caught fire and were bid up rapidly by investors. However, there were also plenty of newly public companies that got lost in the weeds. Some of these businesses were of very high quality, but because investors were more focused on stocks like Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), these strong performers never got the credit they deserved.

2022, however, has been a quiet year for IPOs. This could prove to be a time when investors look back at some of last year's public offerings to see if there were any businesses that they missed.

In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jamie Louko and Zane Fracek explain why one overlooked IPO, SEMrush (NYSE: SEMR), is one that more investors should pay closer attention to.

Stock prices used are the midday prices of April 23, 2022. The video was published on April 23, 2022.

Jamie Louko owns SEMrush Holdings, Inc. Zane Fracek has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

