Why You Should Own Canopy Growth in 2021

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) had a bit of a roller coaster ride in 2020, but now appears more stable. The company made significant progress last year in growing revenue, cutting costs, and launching new cannabis derivatives while keeping its balance sheet strong. Here's why you should invest in this pot stock in 2021 and hold it patiently.

The most important thing for any company in an evolving industry like marijuana is to secure capital. And Canopy successfully did that by partnering with U.S. beverage giant Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) in October 2017, with the latter investing $245 million Canadian dollars ($191 million) in the marijuana company. This strong financial backing has allowed Canopy to survive turbulent times while planning its future.

And despite having cash on hand, Canopy isn't backing away from cutting costs. The credit goes to CEO David Klein, who took over in January. As a CFO for Constellation before joining Canopy, Klein has some experience in running a tight ship. He has done some aggressive cost-cutting since April, including closing some unproductive facilities in December.

Image source: Getty Images.

A strong balance sheet allowed Canopy to launch a variety of cannabis derivatives last year, including vapes, edibles, and beverages.

Its cannabis beverages in particular are garnering positive reviews. With the help of Constellation and U.S. based hemp company Acreage Holdings, which Canopy plans to acquire, the company can more easily capture the U.S. beverage market (it already has 70% of the Canadian market, according to management). And it has strengthened its position in the medical cannabis segment.

So far in 2020, Canopy's stock has surged 23%, while Aurora Cannabis sunk 66%. The industry benchmark, the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF, has lost 3.4%.

ACB data by YCharts.

With Constellation doing all the heavy lifting, Canopy can focus more on growing revenue, cutting costs, and expanding in new markets, giving this cannabis stock great potential.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 15 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Sushree Mohanty has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Constellation Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.