Why You Should Not Subscribe to the Netflix Stock Fears

For some on Wall Street, earnings in Netflix (NASDAQ:) played out like a scary movie. But should investors be running for the exits? LetÃ¢ÂÂs take a look at whatÃ¢ÂÂs happening off and on the price chart in Netflix stock to allow for a stronger risk-adjusted determination on shares.

Tuesday nightÃ¢ÂÂs for NFLX stock wasnÃ¢ÂÂt a blockbuster, which resembled nothing like the subscription video on demand (SVOD) giantÃ¢ÂÂs growth era over the last decade. Worse though, much of Wall StreetÃ¢ÂÂs post-earnings optics targeted the reportÃ¢ÂÂs negatives. Topping the list of warnings were the companyÃ¢ÂÂs weak guidance and slower-than-expected subscriber growth in NetflixÃ¢ÂÂs North American market.

The combination competition in the streaming market from the likes of Disney (NYSE:), Apple (NASDAQ:) or Amazon (NASDAQ:) and imminent threats from AT&T (NYSE:) and Comcast (NASDAQ:) are the real deal. The concerns helped Netflix shares fall around 4% in the reportÃ¢ÂÂs immediate aftermath Wednesday. However, those worries also fail to tell the whole story in Netflix stock.

Despite the roll-out of Disney+ and Apple TV+ during the companyÃ¢ÂÂs reported fourth quarter, Netflix did manage to top Street profit and sales forecasts. Furthermore Ã¢ÂÂ and possibly more importantly Ã¢ÂÂ cash burn peaked in 2019, and management sees the company on the Ã¢ÂÂglide path, slowly, towards positive free cash flow.Ã¢ÂÂ

Additionally, Global growth continues to deliver for Netflix shareholders. International paid subscriber additions of 8.33 million compared to forecasts of just 7.17 million. And, as analysts at , thatÃ¢ÂÂs where the companyÃ¢ÂÂs total addressable market (TAM) and future growth lies. Furthermore, key markets such as India looking increasingly exciting for Netflix.

Lastly, and a word of warning to WednesdayÃ¢ÂÂs bears, viewer discretion is advised on the accompanying NFLX price chart.

Netflix Stock Weekly Price Chart

Bears may have won WednesdayÃ¢ÂÂs battle. But the big picture continues to hint at higher prices in 2020 for Netflix stock. The weekly chart included here shows NFLX shares have put together a nice bullish trend, with a series of higher-highs and higher-lows. The price action follows a higher-low, double-bottom pivot hammered out this past fall inside a large corrective base nearly two years in the making. Collectively, thereÃ¢ÂÂs solid evidence to remain optimistic on Netflix stock.

To be fair Ã¢ÂÂ and more importantly, smart Ã¢ÂÂ the pattern isnÃ¢ÂÂt a free ride for investors to simply buy into. For one, stochastics are overbought. Also, price patterns are fluid and conditions could always turn for the worse. If pattern and Fibonacci resistance near $350 arenÃ¢ÂÂt cleared, a more threatening lower-high formation would have us questioning NFLX stock.

Overall, I see any potential resistance as an obstacle which will be cleared in the days ahead. And any fears the writing is on the wall for Netflix stock would only occur if shares fell below $317. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs enough to nix a still-building hammer candlestick on the weekly chart, fail uptrend channel support and sufficient evidence to pull the plug.

Investment accounts under Christopher TylerÃ¢ÂÂs management do not currently own positions in any securities mentioned in this article. The information offered is based upon Christopher TylerÃ¢ÂÂs observations and strictly intended for educational purposes only; the use of which is the responsibility of the individual. For additional options-based strategies and related musings, follow Chris on Twitter and StockTwits.

The post appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.