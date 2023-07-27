Why You Should Invest in the Growing Non-Toxic Product Category

By George Negron, Vice President of Operations of Timilon Corporation, parent company of EnviroKlenz

Following the pandemic, people have become increasingly conscious of their own health and the environment. From the air they breathe to the food they ingest and the products they are putting on their bodies, consumers are more mindful of ingredients and have shifted focus to prioritize those with natural and organic formulations as opposed to toxins and preservatives.

As a direct result, the demand for non-toxic products continues to rise and in fact, a study conducted by Nielsen yielded that 41 percent of shoppers are willing to pay more for these types of better-for-you products. This growing trend presents a significant opportunity for investors looking to make a positive impact on the planet and supporting conscious consumerism, while also achieving financial success.

Here are several different attributes that support investing within the non-toxic category and the positive impact for both companies and society as a whole:

1. Increased Consumer Awareness in the Non-Toxic Market: The shift towards non-toxic products is driven by the growth in consumer awareness surrounding the harmful effects of toxic chemicals found in everyday items, such as cleaning products, personal care items, household goods, food, etc. As people become more educated about the potential risks associated with these chemicals, they are actively seeking safer alternatives such as sustainable laundry supplies, air purification, clean beauty products and more. This increased demand creates a vast market potential for non-toxic products, making it an attractive investment opportunity for those looking to enter the space.

2. Health and Wellbeing: With the health and wellbeing of individuals being top of mind, brands can invest in non-toxic products to help foster a more sustainable future. Non-regulated traditional products often contain harmful chemicals that have the potential to lead to various health issues, including respiratory problems, allergies, and more, as opposed to non-toxic products that are formulated with natural ingredients, which are safe for both human health and the environment.

3. Regulatory Support: Governments around the world are taking steps to regulate and restrict the use of toxic chemicals in consumer products. A recent example of this includes New York State banning laundry detergents containing a probable carcinogens to protect the wellbeing of constituents. This increasing regulatory support further validates the importance and viability of investing in non-toxic products because as stricter guidelines and regulations are enforced, companies that offer non-toxic alternatives will have a competitive advantage in the market, making them attractive investment prospects.

4. Sustainability and Environmental Impact: Investing in the non-toxic product category is closely linked to sustainability and reducing environmental impact. Traditional products often rely on synthetic chemicals derived from non-renewable resources and contribute to pollution during production, usage, and disposal. Non-toxic products, on the other hand, emphasize the use of natural, renewable ingredients and prioritize sustainable manufacturing practices. By investing in this category, you can actively support the transition towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly economy.

5. Market Growth and Profitability: The non-toxic product market has shown remarkable growth in recent years, with the green cleaning category alone expected to reach nearly $400B by 2027, and this upward trend is continuing to rise. As more consumers shift towards healthier and environmentally conscious choices, companies specializing in non-toxic products are experiencing increased sales and profitability. In addition, existing brands have continued to innovate to capitalize on this consumer demand by launching sustainable products. By investing in this growing sector, you position yourself to capitalize on this market expansion, potentially yielding substantial financial returns.

Investing in the growing non-toxic product category offers a unique opportunity to combine financial success with positive social and environmental impact. With increasing consumer awareness, regulatory support, and a focus on sustainability, this market segment is set to thrive in the coming years. By aligning your investment strategy with the demand for non-toxic products, you contribute to a healthier future for individuals and the planet while also positioning yourself for long-term success.

