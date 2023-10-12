Why You Should Invest in Charles River (CRAI) Stock Now

CRA International, Inc., which conducts business as Charles River Associates CRAI, is currently benefiting from a strong global presence, business diversification and an excellent professional team.

Let’s take a look at some factors that make the stock an attractive pick.

Solid Rank: Charles River currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer attractive investment opportunities for investors.

Northward Estimate Revisions: One estimate for 2023 moved north in the past 60 days versus no southward revision, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRAI’s 2023 earnings has moved up 0.5% in the past 60 days.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: Charles River has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, delivering an earnings surprise of 5.13%, on average.

Driving Factors: Charles River has a diversified business portfolio, with service offerings across areas of functional expertise, client base and regions. Proficiency in multiple industries helps the company meet varying client needs and offer other innovative services. Further, it gets to know about business strategies adopted worldwide. This multidisciplinary setup enables it to bring experts from all fields under one platform.

In 2022, 2021, and 2020, the company repurchased shares worth $27.6 million, $44.9 million and $13.4 million, respectively. It paid $9.58 million, $8.29 million, and $7.50 million as dividends during 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Such moves indicate its commitment to creating value for shareholders and underline its confidence in its business.

