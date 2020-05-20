Why You Should Hold Unum Group (UNM) Stock in Your Portfolio

Unum Group UNM is well-poised for growth on strong segmental performance, improved operational efficiency and robust liquidity position.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 and 2021 earnings indicates 0.6% and 3.8% growth, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. The expected long-term earnings growth rate is 9%, higher than the industry’s average of 7%.



The company’s VGM Score of B also bodes well. Here V stands for Value, G for Growth and M for Momentum, with the score being a weighted combination of all three factors.



This company has a decent history of delivering positive surprise with four-quarter average beat being 0.19%.



Unum Group has been consistently growing its operating income over the past few years due to strong performance in two of its largest operating segments — Unum U.S. and Colonial Life. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) leading disability income writer and the second-largest writer of voluntary business in the United States should continue to benefit from its leadership in employee benefits, disciplined sales trends, strong persistency and favorable benefits experience.



Though the company expects lower GDP, increase in unemployment, lowered inter rate environment to exert pressure in the near term, it believes it can navigate through the tough times on the strength of its core business, prudent investment management and solid capital position. Management remains focused on moving to a mix of businesses with higher growth and stable margins.



Sustained strong operational performance has been driving solid level of statutory earnings and capital, cushioning financial flexibility.



Given a solid capital position, the company engages in effective capital deployment. Besides share repurchases, the company also consistently increases dividends. It has increased dividend for 11 straight years. Dividend yield of the company is 8.4%, higher than the industry average of 3.8%, making it an attractive investment option for yield-seeking investors.



Shares of Unum Group have lost 50.4% year to date compared with the industry's decrease of 35%.





