Why You Should Hold on to Principal Financial (PFG) Stock

Principal Financial Group, Inc. PFG is poised for growth on the back of its higher single premium annuity sales, higher variable investment income, positive net cash flow and strong capital position.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Principal Financial’s 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $7.14, indicating a year-over-year increase of 13.3%. The expected long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 5.9%.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Principal Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has rallied 14.6% against the industry’s decline of 24.1% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Surprise History

Principal Financial has a solid record of beating earnings estimates in each of the last seven quarters.

Business Tailwinds

Principal Financial should continue to benefit from its strength and leadership in retirement and long-term savings, group benefits and protection in the United States, retirement and long-term savings in Latin America and Asia, and global asset management.



In 2022, Principal Financial expects to grow its operating earnings per share at a rate of 17% to 20%.



The Principal International segment is likely to benefit from higher single premium annuity sales in Chile. The segment’s operating earnings should gain from foreign currency tailwinds.



With positive net cash flow over the trailing 12 months, strong investment performance and the migration of institutional retirement and trust retirement assets, Principal Financial’s assets under management should continue to gain.



The Specialty Benefits Insurance business should continue to gain from improved claim experience, higher variable investment income, expense management and growth in the business.



Principal Financial boasts a strong capital position. It targets a capital level of $800 million at the holding company by the end of 2022. The statutory RBC ratio for Principal Life Insurance Company is estimated to be 415%, above the midpoint of the targeted RBC ratio range of 400%.



PFG has access to a $750 million contingent capital facility. It continues to maintain a 20% to 25% leverage ratio and expects it to continue to improve.



PFG hiked its dividend by 2% in the third quarter of 2022, which is in line with the targeted 40% dividend payout ratio and reflects strong business performance. It also boasts a solid dividend yield of 3.4%, which betters the industry average of 3.1%.



PFG expects to return $2.5 to $3 billion of capital to shareholders in 2022, consisting of $2-$2.3 billion in share repurchases. It completed a $700 million accelerated share deployable proceeds repurchase program in June 2022. Currently, $1.7 billion remains as part of the current repurchase authorization.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the finance sector are PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. PFLT, Prospect Capital Corporation PSEC and Blue Owl Capital Inc. OWL. While PennantPark Floating Rate and Prospect Capital currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Blue Owl Capital carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



PennantPark’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 5.36%. In the past year, PennantPark has lost 6.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PFLT’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 14.1% and 2.7%, respectively.



Prospect Capital’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 16.3%. In the past year, Prospect Capital’s stock has lost 5.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PSEC’s 2023 earnings per share indicates year-over-year increases of 18.5%.



Blue Owl Capital’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 3.96%. In the past year, Blue Owl Capital’s stock has lost 26%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OWL’s 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 20.7% and 30%, north, respectively, in the past 30 days.



Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.>>Give me access to my free special report.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG): Free Stock Analysis Report



PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.