Why You Should Hold on to ManpowerGroup (MAN) Stock Now

ManpowerGroup Inc.’s MAN shares have appreciated 6.3% in the past three months. It has an impressive Growth Score of B. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth.

Factors That Augur Well

Commitment to shareholder returns makes ManpowerGroup a reliable way for investors to compound wealth over the long term. The company returned $270 million, $210 million and $264.7 million through share repurchases and made dividend payments of $139.9 million, $136.6 million and $129.1 million, respectively, in 2022, 2021 and 2020. These initiatives not only instill investors' confidence but also positively impact earnings per share.

The company has been transforming in support of its Diversification, Digitization and Innovation strategy. It is executing strong pricing and cost control and making significant investments in technology to increase productivity and efficiency.

The 2022 acquisition of Tingari has strengthened ManpowerGroup’s Talent Solutions brand in France. The 2021 acquisition of ettain has strengthened the company's Experis business, increasing strength in Financial Services, Healthcare and Government clients.

ManpowerGroup's current ratio at the end of third-quarter 2023 was pegged at 1.21, flat with the prior quarter's tally. A current ratio of more than one often indicates that the company will be able to easily pay off its short-term obligations.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

ManpowerGroup currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Here are some better-ranked stocks from the broader Business Service sector.

Rollins ROL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 21 cents, indicating year-over-year growth of 23.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

ROL has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three of the four trailing quarters and matching once, the average surprise being 7.2%.

FTI Consulting FCN also carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The consensus mark for fourth-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.57 per share, indicating 3.3% year-over-year growth.

FCN has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three of the four trailing quarters and missing once, the average surprise being 8.5%.

