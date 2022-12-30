Why You Should Hold Omnicom (OMC) in Your Portfolio Now

Omnicom Group Inc.’s OMC stock has gained 28.2% in the past six months compared with the 9.6% rally of the industry it belongs to. The company is currently benefiting from prudent investments and acquisitions.

Factors That Augur Well

Omnicom continues to focus on investing in high-growth areas related to technology and data. Such moves are helping the company improve the quality of service.

The recent acquisition of dotdotdash is expected to increase Omnicom’s capability to deliver disruptive brand experiences using a flexible working model and specialized skills, thereby increasing the company’s ability to deliver consumer-centric solutions.

Omnicom Group Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Omnicom Group Inc. revenue-ttm | Omnicom Group Inc. Quote

The company’s recently formed specialist e-commerce practice, Transact, is expected to strengthen its e-commerce capabilities by helping clients to allot cross-channel spending, help it make operational changes within inventory and sales systems, and attach strategic decisions with marketing messaging. These, in turn, will help the company increase sales by expanding market share on eRetail platforms.

We believe that the consistency and diversity of Omnicom's operations, and increased focus on delivering consumer-centric strategic business solutions will ensure its long-term profitability.

Some Risks

Omnicom's current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of the September quarter was 0.95, lower than the September 2021 current ratio of 1.00. A decline in the current ratio is not desirable as it indicates that the company may have problems meeting its short-term debt obligations.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Omnicom currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH and CRA International, Inc. CRAI.

Booz Allen presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). BAH has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Booz Allen delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8%, on average.

CRA International carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. CRAI has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.3%.

CRA International delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.7%, on average.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Charles River Associates (CRAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.