Why You Should Hold NMI Holdings (NMIH) Stock in Portfolio

NMI Holdings’ NMIH growth on new primary insurance written, direct primary insurance in force and an improving risk-based capital ratio make its worthy of retention in one’s portfolio.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings is pegged at $2.28, up 4.1% on 17.7% higher revenues of $510.2 million. The consensus estimate for 2022 earnings is pegged at $2.86, up 25.4% on 21.4% higher revenues of $619.3 million.

Return on Equity (ROE)

The company’s ROE for the trailing 12 months is 14.2%, better than the industry average of 5.6%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ fund. The company aims to generate solid mid-teens returns for its shareholders.

Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 and 2022 moved 5.1% and 3.6% north in the past 30 days, reflecting analyst optimism.

Style Score

The company is well poised for progress, as is evident from its favorable VGM Score of B. Here V stands for Value, G for Growth and M for Momentum, with the score being a weighted combination of all three factors.

Earnings Surprise History

NMI Holdings surpassed estimates in each of the last four reported quarters, with the average beat being 20.29%.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

NMI Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past six months, the stock has rallied 29.6%, outperforming the industry’s increase of 17.2%.

Business Tailwinds

The mortgage insurer is poised to benefit from strength of the purchase mortgage market and the refinance market, resulting in new business opportunity. Strong mortgage origination market and increased private mortgage insurance penetration rates thus should aid its performance.



NMI Holdings is well poised to capitalize on the opportunity offered by one of the largest residential mortgage markets in the world. Its strong mortgage insurance portfolio is expected to create a strong foundation for future earnings.



The company has a comprehensive reinsurance program in place on nearly entirety of in-force portfolio. Thus, it enhances return profile, absorbs loss, provides efficient growth capital and mitigates impact of credit volatility. This apart, it uses individual risk underwriting and granular Rate GPS pricing to target a higher quality mix of business.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the same industry are Markel MKL, CNA Financial CNA and Alleghany Y.



Markel delivered an earnings surprise of 75.11% in the last reported quarter. It sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CNA Financial delivered an earnings surprise of 16.04% in the last reported quarter. It carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Alleghany delivered an earnings surprise of 48.79% in the last reported quarter. It carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>







Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



CNA Financial Corporation (CNA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Markel Corporation (MKL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alleghany Corporation (Y): Free Stock Analysis Report



NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.