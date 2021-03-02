Why You Should Consider Software Stocks as Part of Your Portfolio

We depend on the power of software as part of our daily lives. Whether it's refilling a prescription, performing a web search, or even connecting with friends and family over video chat, software plays a critical role. For investors, this provides a rich landscape of companies to invest in. On an episode of "The Wrap" on Motley Fool Live recorded on Feb. 18, Brian Withers explains why you should consider adding software stocks to your portfolio if you haven't already.

10 stocks we like better than Twilio

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Twilio wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Jason Hall: Brian Withers, let's talk about the power of a software platform. I think you touched on this earlier, but it's important to highlight this.

Brian Withers: I have. Just going through Twilio's (NYSE: TWLO) earnings from yesterday night, it just blows me away that over a five-year period, a company can 10X their revenue and they haven't 10Xed their staff. Software is an incredibly scalable thing to allow you to reach a global audience in a very quick period of time.

We've seen it with Facebook, we've seen it with Google [parent company Alphabet], and there are so many other Cloud companies that are coming to bare, we talked about Cloudflare today, that are coming and taking advantage of how easy it is to adopt these things and really bring value to customers really fast without having to ship it.

Think about Peloton, they were having trouble making bikes, they could've made way more revenue, they could've shipped stuff through the ports and got their manufacturer up faster. These companies that have software platforms aren't gated by physical manufacturing and distribution constraints.

If software isn't part of your portfolio, I would take a look.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Brian Withers owns shares of Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Cloudflare, Inc., and Twilio. Jason Hall owns shares of Alphabet (A shares), Cloudflare, Inc., and Twilio. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Cloudflare, Inc., Facebook, Peloton Interactive, and Twilio. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.