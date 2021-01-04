Why You Should Consider Investing in Samsung -- And How

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (SSNLF), the South Korean conglomerate, is among the best-known names in the consumer electronics space. With a brand value of $62.3 billion, Samsung ranks fifth on the list of the most valued brands in the world. Samsung’s current valuation is twelve times its initial evaluation in 2000.

Here’s a look at how Samsung is advancing in different business segments, and why it might be a good idea to consider it as an investment, and more importantly, how to invest in it.

Dominance In The Smartphone Space

Samsung’s dominance continues in the smartphone market. During Q3 2020, Samsung reclaimed the top position as it registered a 2.9% year-over-year growth, registering a sale of 80.4 million units. Samsung dominated 22.7% of the market share. In recent years, Samsung has felt the heat from growing competition, especially Chinese players, and has remained focus on innovative, highly sophisticated, and user-friendly products to combat the rising competition. While Samsung does not have a hold in China, it commands a significant market in India (24%) and the U.S. (30%), which are the world’s second- and third-largest smartphone markets.

The Korean news outlet ETNews has recently reported that Samsung will introduce four foldable smartphone models that include two “fold-type” smartphones that can be opened side to side and two “flip-type” smartphones that can be opened up and down. Samsung, which is well-known for its futuristic ideas, is reportedly working on a transparent device, as shown in one of the patents made public by USPTO in August 2020.

5G -- And Preparing For 6G

Samsung has made major strides in 5G connectivity. It became the world’s first company to receive Federal Communications Commission’s approval on its commercial 5G equipment. It has pioneered the successful delivery of 5G end-to-end solutions including chipsets, radios, and core network technologies. The company is supporting 5G commercial services in the world’s leading markets, including Korea, the U.S., and Japan, and is expanding to new markets including Canada and New Zealand.

In December 2020, Samsung published a whitepaper titled “Massive MIMO for New Radio,” highlighting the capabilities and benefits of Massive Multi-Input, Multi-Output (MIMO) in 5G NR systems and its roadmap for Massive MIMO solutions. The whitepaper presents the various form factors, essential air technologies, and development plans, as well as Samsung’s vision for this critical technology essential for 5G build-out. Massive MIMO is a key enabler of 5G’s extremely fast data rates, and it is also helping raise 5G’s potential to a new level. The massive MIMO market is expected to reach a value of $9.62 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 30.2% over the forecast period (2020-2025) from $1.54 billion in 2019.

Samsung isn’t stopping at 5G; it has already outlined its vision for the next generation, 6G. Samsung’s vision for 6G is to bring the next hyper-connected experience to every corner of life. “While 5G commercialization is still in its initial stage, it’s never too early to start preparing for 6G because it typically takes around 10 years from the start of research to commercialization of a new generation of communications technology,” explained Sunghyun Choi, Head of the Advanced Communications Research Center. To accelerate research for 6G, Samsung Research, the advanced R&D hub within Samsung Electronics’ SET Business, founded its Advanced Communications Research Center in mid-2019.

Shifting Focus Towards Logic Chips

Samsung’s Memory Business manufactures and sells DRAM and NAND products; the System LSI Business designs and sells mobile application processors and camera sensor chips while the Foundry Business is in charge of consignment production of semiconductors. The memory chip market is known to be volatile. To reduce its reliance on memory semiconductors while maintaining its edge, and to enhance its competitiveness in System LSI and Foundry businesses, Samsung announced an investment of $116 billion by 2030. Samsung plans to pitch itself against dominant players such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in foundry or contract chip manufacturing and Qualcomm in mobile processing chips.

In December 2019, Samsung and Baidu had announced Baidu’s first cloud-to-edge AI accelerator, Baidu KUNLUN. Ryan Lee, vice president of Foundry Marketing at Samsung Electronics, then said: “We are excited to start a new foundry service for Baidu using our 14nm process technology. Baidu KUNLUN is an important milestone for Samsung Foundry as we are expanding our business area beyond mobile to datacenter applications by developing and mass-producing AI chips.”

The global artificial intelligence chip market, which was valued at $9.29 billion in 2019, is estimated to garner $253.30 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 35.0% during the forecast period between 2020 and 2030. Samsung recently entered into a partnership with NVIDIA as it launched the GeForce RTX 30 Series of graphics processing units (GPUs). Nvidia chose Samsung to manufacture the chips using a so-called 8-nanometer process customized for these semiconductors.

How To Invest

There were 6,792,669,250 total shares outstanding as of the end of the third quarter, 2020 with 87.9% common shares and 12.1% preferred shares. The company’s original shares are listed on the Korea Exchange (KRX). Outside Korea, its common shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) while its preferred shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE). Since the Rule 144A of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act, prohibits U.S. citizens from investing in GDRs, there are only a few options available to U.S. investors to invest in shares of Samsung:

Investors can buy shares directly in the Korean stock market after procedural documentation. Foreigners (non-residents) need to obtain a registered Investors Registration Certificate from Foreign Supervisory Service before opening a trading account. Majority of requirements can be managed by the global bank offering custodian services and foreign exchange. Investors can buy Samsung’s shares traded over the counter in the U.S. as they are not traded on major exchanges like Nasdaq and NYSE. Select U.S. ETFs investing in South Korea can provide exposure to Samsung along with other Korean companies. While majority ETFs provide a 2-5% exposure to Samsung, the iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (EWY) offers a decent exposure of close to 25% towards Samsung.

Disclaimer: The author has no position in any stocks or digital currencies mentioned. Investors should consider the above information not as a de facto recommendation, but as an idea for further consideration. The report has been carefully prepared, and any exclusions or errors in it are totally unintentional.

