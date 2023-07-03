Why You Should Consider Buying Brown & Brown (BRO) Stock

Brown & Brown’s BRO new businesses, better customer retention, premium-rate increases across the majority of business lines, strategic acquisitions and a strong financial position makes it worth adding to one’s portfolio.



BRO has a decent history of delivering earnings surprises in the last four reported quarters. Earnings of the insurer increased 16.8% in the last five years, better than the industry average of 12.6%.



BRO’s total shareholder return has outperformed its peer group and the S&P 500 in the last five years. The 10-year average total shareholders' return was 399%.

Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Brown & Brown carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) currently. The company’s shares have gained 20.6% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 11.2%. The Finance sector has risen 4.1% in the same period and the Zacks S&P 500 composite increased 16.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Optimistic Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.52, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 10.5% on 13.2% higher revenues of $4.1 billion. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $2.75, indicating a year-over-year increase of 9.2% on 6.1% higher revenues of $4.3 billion.

Growth Drivers

Brown and Brown’s commissions and fees should continue to benefit from increasing new business, strong retention and continued rate increases for most lines of coverage. This, in turn, should drive the top line. The top line witnessed a five-year annual growth rate of 14%.



The insurance broker intends to make consistent investments in boosting organic growth and margin expansion.



Brown & Brown boasts an impressive inorganic story that helps strengthen its compelling products and service portfolio, expands global reach and accelerates growth rate. Strategic buyouts also help BRO to capitalize on growing market opportunities.



Backed by a sustained operational performance, Brown & Brown maintained a strong liquidity position. BRO has strong cash conversion due to the strength of operating model and diversity of businesses.

Impressive Dividend History

A solid capital position supported BRO in increasing dividends over the last 29 years. It increased at a five-year (2019-2023) CAGR of 6.57%, making it an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors.

