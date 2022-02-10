Why You Should Consider an Inverted Floor Plan

Imagine a property with amazing views from the top floor, be it a waterfront vacation home or a penthouse in the city. It makes sense that you'd want to spend your waking hours on the top floor, where you can better enjoy those spectacular views, right?

You can do just that with an inverted floor plan.

Flipping the script on a traditional floor plan

In a traditional multistory home, the kitchen and living area are on the first floor, and the bedrooms are upstairs. An inverted floor plan swaps the floors, putting the bedrooms on the first floor and the living area on the second or highest floor.

This flipped layout, sometimes called a reverse-story home, might sound unusual if you're the type of person who likes a traditional home layout. And it could certainly be out of place for a primary residence in a suburban neighborhood, where there's not much to see other than the neighbors' homes. But many a blueprint for a vacation home features an inverted layout to better take in views of the great outdoors.

Aside from enjoying the views from the top, here are some reasons to invest in a home with an inverted floor plan:

It's energy-efficient. Many inverted floor plans feature expansive windows on the top floor, allowing natural sunlight to filter in and keep the living areas warmer during the winter -- plus the brighter rooms cut down on electricity bills, too. In the summertime, the tucked-away bedrooms on the lower floors stay cooler because they're hidden from the strong rays of the sun.

It's excellent for entertaining. Many vacation homes also take advantage of large outdoor balconies and roof decks. By having the living area on the upper floor, it's easier to get to those outdoor seating areas for al fresco gatherings.

It makes for a bold entrance. An inverted floor plan doesn't mean that you or your visitors open the front door and immediately step inside someone's bedroom. There's likely a much more dramatic entrance via a foyer or hallway, which typically leads to an attractive staircase or even an elevator that takes you up to the living space.

An inverted floor plan isn't for every home -- or every homeowner

Just like with many home designs, the inverted floor plan isn't everyone's cup of tea. From a practical perspective, the idea of having to lug groceries up another flight of steps might not be palatable without the help of the aforementioned elevator. This is an issue for older homeowners, particularly those who are looking to age in place. Homes with master bedrooms on the first level have been growing in popularity for that reason.

However, that's not to say that the upper floor of an inverted floor plan can't have a bedroom -- in fact, many do. By keeping at least one bedroom on the same floor as the living area, a flipped floor plan makes a lot of sense from a multigenerational household perspective, as it gives the various members of the household both privacy and easy access to the living area.

Location is once again everything when it comes to real estate. You likely wouldn't want an inverted home in a suburban neighborhood where these floor plans aren't used often. And provided the rest of the homes are built with more of a traditional layout, you could have a tough time at resale. However, if you are looking to buy or build on a property with views, there are benefits to the inverted floor plan.

