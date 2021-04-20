Why You Should Care About Herbalife Nutrition's (NYSE:HLF) Strong Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Herbalife Nutrition:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.33 = US$641m ÷ (US$3.1b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, Herbalife Nutrition has an ROCE of 33%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 12% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NYSE:HLF Return on Capital Employed April 20th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Herbalife Nutrition's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Herbalife Nutrition Tell Us?

It's hard not to be impressed by Herbalife Nutrition's returns on capital. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 33% and the business has deployed 35% more capital into its operations. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

The Bottom Line

Herbalife Nutrition has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 59% to shareholders over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Herbalife Nutrition (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

Herbalife Nutrition is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

