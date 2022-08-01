Why You Should Care About Hackett Group's (NASDAQ:HCKT) Strong Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Hackett Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.32 = US$51m ÷ (US$208m - US$48m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

Therefore, Hackett Group has an ROCE of 32%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 12% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NasdaqGS:HCKT Return on Capital Employed August 1st 2022

In the above chart we have measured Hackett Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Hackett Group.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Hackett Group's history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 32% and the business has deployed 39% more capital into its operations. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If Hackett Group can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

What We Can Learn From Hackett Group's ROCE

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. And since the stock has risen strongly over the last five years, it appears the market might expect this trend to continue. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Hackett Group (of which 1 is concerning!) that you should know about.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

