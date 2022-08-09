Why You Should Care About Donaldson Company's (NYSE:DCI) Strong Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Donaldson Company's (NYSE:DCI) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Donaldson Company, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = US$421m ÷ (US$2.5b - US$607m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

Therefore, Donaldson Company has an ROCE of 22%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.5% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Donaldson Company compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like Donaldson Company. The company has consistently earned 22% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 56% in that time. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 22%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If Donaldson Company can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last five years, the reduction in current liabilities to 24% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

In Conclusion...

Donaldson Company has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. However, over the last five years, the stock has only delivered a 25% return to shareholders who held over that period. So because of the trends we're seeing, we'd recommend looking further into this stock to see if it has the makings of a multi-bagger.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Donaldson Company that we think you should be aware of.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

