Why You Should Buy the Dip in NIO Stock

Lately, Nio (NYSE:NIO) has been in the news for several reasons. Now, the market volatility and current dip have left investors wondering whether they should buy more shares or avoid NIO stock for the time being.

Currently, NIO stock is down from about $50 at the beginning of the month to $39. In part, the selloff is due to rising interest rates. Additionally, on Mar. 26, the company announced a semiconductor shortage and suspended production for five working days at its manufacturing unit in Hefei. That’s also led to the recent decline in the stock.

However, it’s not the end of the road for this electric vehicle (EV) company. Often known as the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) of China, Nio is here to stay and it looks like a good value at current levels. After all, it’s growing fast and will continue to be stiff competition to other EV makers as demand increases across the world

So, if you’ve been waiting for the right opportunity to own an EV stock, now is the time to step in. But let’s dig deeper and see what’s driving NIO.

The Current Dip in NIO Stock Is Temporary

Like I said before, don’t judge this stock based on the current dip. It’s temporary and will wear off soon. The company has strong financials and a positive future outlook. Plus, the EV market in China is huge, with tremendous potential for growth. Vehicle sales are gaining momentum each quarter.

Despite the pandemic, Nio delivered 17,353 vehicles in its fourth quarter, which is a new quarterly delivery record. And with the rollout of vaccines and ease of restrictions, the demand for EVs is only going to go higher this year. That will certainly benefit NIO stock.

Even with the semiconductor shortage, the company still estimates to reach first-quarter production of 19,500 vehicles. That’s significant growth over the deliveries reported in the same quarter last year. So, despite adversity, Nio should be able to increase its production capacity and still confidently move toward profitability.

Making the Right Moves

Another reason to like NIO stock, though, is that the company is already on its way to expansion outside of its U.S. exchange. For example, it has filed regulatory applications for a listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Nio plans to offer 5% of its “expanded share capital,” but ultimately the listing will expand the company’s investor base. That will grant it access to further capital and will also reduce the risks associated with regulatory restrictions on Chinese companies listed in the United States.

And of course, with access to more capital, the company will be able to better expand its market as well as work on technological advances. So, Nio is already making the right moves to gain a higher market share.

It even recently signed an agreement with Metro to work toward building charging stations. Metro has 97 shopping malls in China, so Nio has popular location options for where it can eventually build battery-swap and charging stations. That will also help expand its market share and contribute towards revenue growth.

The Bottom Line

According to a Canalys report, the sales of EVs in China are estimated to grow by 50% in 2021. In 2020, 1.3 million EVs were sold in China. Based on the report, that means that over 1.9 million EVs could be sold this year. That number alone shows the strong growth potential for Nio.

All in all, NIO stock looks like a great buy at current levels. The dip will wane in no time and the stock will shine. Basically, this company has a strong hold on an ever-expanding industry.

For investors looking to buy EV stocks, this is a great entry point.

