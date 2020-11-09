Why You Should Build a CD Ladder Now -- and How to Do It

Image source: Getty Images

2020 has a lot of us yearning for a little stability, and this is especially true when it comes to finances. If you've seen your savings account APY plummet over the past several months, it might be time to think about building a CD ladder to protect yourself against further rate drops.

Below, I explain what a CD ladder is, the pros and cons of opening one, and what you need to know about opening one in the midst of these especially chaotic times.

What is a CD ladder?

A CD ladder is a group of CDs with different maturity dates. A classic example is opening a one-year, a two-year, a three-year, a four-year, and a five-year CD. You place equal amounts of money in each, and when the one-year CD term ends, you put that money in a new five-year CD if you're not ready to cash out. You do the same thing the next year with the two-year CD, and so on, so that every year, a CD term ends.

You can also have CD ladders with CDs of different term lengths than those listed above. You should let your financial situation and CD rate trends dictate which terms are best for you. More on that below.

What are the advantages of building a CD ladder?

Most CDs lock in your interest rate for the full loan term. That's useful in times like these, when interest rates on savings accounts drop frequently. By opening a CD, you guarantee yourself an APY that could be better than what you'd get if you kept your money in a savings account. Plus, many long-term CDs offer higher APYs than savings accounts, because you're agreeing to tie up your funds for an extended time.

Normally, there's a penalty if you withdraw money from a CD before its maturity date. But this shouldn't be an issue with a CD ladder unless you need to withdraw a lot of money at once. Your CD terms end at regular intervals, so you should have regular access to some of your funds if you need to withdraw them. You can also move your money to a different CD or a different bank at that time if you find a better offer that would enable you to earn more.

What are the disadvantages of building a CD ladder?

Some banks impose minimum balances for CDs, and that can make building a CD ladder costly, because you must put at least that much in each of your CDs. But there are banks that don't have minimum deposit requirements; look for one of these if you don't have a ton of cash to deposit.

Withdrawing money from your CD before the maturity date usually results in penalties. A CD is not a good choice for your emergency fund or money you might need before the term ends, because you could cost yourself several months' worth of interest.

The fact that your CD rate is locked in for the whole term can also be problematic when rates are rising, because you could get stuck earning a lower interest rate. That's why it's important to choose your terms wisely.

What should you know about building a CD ladder now?

Savings and CD account APYs have fallen a lot in the last year, and they may continue to drop a little further. While they will likely recover in time, we're talking about years, not months. So opening a CD ladder now could be a smart move to lock in your APY before it drops further.

However, you may not want to choose long-term CDs for your CD ladder. If you open a five-year CD now and interest rates bounce back within two or three years, you'll be stuck earning that lower rate for five years. You're better off choosing short- to medium-term CDs to be on the safe side. Then, when those terms expire, you can invest in new CDs, hopefully with higher rates, until you need the cash.

Given the economic instability right now, you may want to be conservative about how much you place into a CD. First make sure you have an emergency fund that can see you through at least three to six months, and do not lock that extra cash up in a CD.

If you're worried about needing your CD funds early, look for no-penalty CDs. These enable you to withdraw your funds at any time, though you must take all the money out at once. Some banks have also waived early withdrawal penalties in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, so this is something to ask about as well.

CD laddering isn't especially complicated, but you still need to plan yours out carefully or you could cost yourself money instead of turning a profit. If you think a CD ladder could be a good fit for you, compare the best CD rates to help you figure out where to set yours up.

These savings accounts are FDIC insured and can earn you 18x your bank

Many people are missing out on guaranteed returns as their money languishes in a big bank savings account earning next to no interest. Our picks of the best online savings accounts can earn you more than 18x the national average savings account rate. Click here to uncover the best-in-class picks that landed a spot on our shortlist of the best savings accounts for 2020.

The Motley Fool owns and recommends MasterCard and Visa, and recommends American Express. We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.