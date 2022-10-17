Why You Should Add Vistra (VST) Stock to Your Portfolio Now

Vistra Corp.’s VST ongoing transformation generation portfolio, expansion of the customer base, strong liquidity, share repurchase and dividend make it a solid choice for investment in the utility space.



Let's focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections and Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 and 2023 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 138.6% and 178.4%, respectively.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 and 2023 earnings per share has moved up 1% and 3% in the past 30 days.



Vistra reported an average positive surprise of 127.1% in the last four reported quarters.

Return on Equity & Dividend Yield

Return on Equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently Vistra is utilizing shareholders’ funds to generate returns. At present, Vistra’s ROE is 27.24%, higher than the industry average of 10.38%.



Currently, it has a dividend yield of 3.44% compared with the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 1.84%.

Emission Reduction & Investments

Vistra has been making systematic capital expenditures to boost its portfolio and announced plans to invest $1,814 million in 2022 to further strengthen its operation.



Vistra is targeting net-zero emissions by 2050 and is advancing its transformation via planned retirements of coal plants and investments in solar and batteries. The company, through the transformation of its generation assets, is expected to retire 8,000 MW of fossil-fueled power plants by 2027.

Liquidity & Share Repurchase Program

As of Aug 2, 2022, Vistra completed nearly $1.6 billion in share repurchases under its existing $2 billion share repurchase program. It has purchased $70.5 million shares since Nov 2, 2021, representing around 14.6% of the shares outstanding at that time. Taking into account the incremental $1.25 billion in authorization, at present, $1.65 billion remains available for execution under the program, which the company expects to execute by 2023-end. The ongoing repurchase of shares outstanding will definitely boost shareholders’ value.



As of Jun 30, 2022, Vistra had total available liquidity of nearly $3,439 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $1,871 million and $368 million of availability under its corporate revolving credit facility, which is enough to meet near-term obligations.

Price Performance

Over the past 12 months, Vistra’s shares have returned 10.8% against the industry’s 8.4% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

