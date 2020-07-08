Why You Should Add TRI Pointe (TPH) to Your Portfolio Now

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. TPH has been riding high on rebounding housing demand scenario, solid backlog and focus on high-growth core markets.



Shares of this Irvine, CA-based homebuilder have returned 36% over the past three months, almost in line with the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry’s 38% rally. Also, it has outperformed the S&P 500’s 16.1% rise in the said period. The solid performance can be attributed to an impressive earnings surprise trend. TRI Pointe’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in five of the trailing six quarters. The trend is expected to continue in the near term as well, supported by rebounding housing demand amid COVID-19 woes.



Earnings estimates for 2020 and 2021 have moved 3.5% and 7.5% north in the past 60 days, respectively. This positive trend signifies bullish analysts’ sentiments and justifies the company’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating robust fundamentals and the expectation of outperformance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Let us delve deeper into other factors that make this stock a profitable pick.



What Makes the Stock an Attractive Pick?



Rebounding Housing Market Scenario: Sales of new single-family homes in the United States saw a strong uptick in May, triggering hopes that COVID-19-induced housing slowdown might be coming to an end. Declining mortgage rates have been driving the U.S. housing industry in recent times. Overall, the U.S. housing market seems to be back on track, defying headwinds like low inventory levels, tight lending conditions, and broad-based economic and public health risks associated with the pandemic. In fact, buyers are disregarding these impediments and the housing market seems to be well poised in the early weeks of summer. The better-than-expected jobs report and other recent economic data reflect a strong revival from pandemic-lows, pointing to a V-shaped recovery. Revival of housing demand has been benefiting homebuilding companies like TRI Pointe, D.R. Horton DHI, KB Home KBH, PulteGroup Inc. PHM and others.



Solid Backlog: Backlog at first-quarter end was 2,455 homes, up 33% year over year. Dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $1.6 billion increased 31% from a year ago. Solid backlog level positions it well in this unprecedented period.



Focus on High-Growth Core Markets: The company strategically remains focused on construction and sale of innovative single-family detached and attached homes in major metropolitan areas in Arizona, California, the Carolinas, Colorado, Maryland, Nevada, Texas, Virginia and Washington. These markets are generally characterized by high job growth and increasing populations that typically generate high demand for new homes. These attractive homebuilding markets, wherein it has strong land positions that are strategically located, have long-term growth opportunities.



While TRI Pointe’s primary growth strategy is focused on increasing its market position in the existing markets, it recently expanded homebuilding operations to the Carolinas and Dallas-Fort Worth region in Texas. It intends to explore expansion into other markets through organic growth and/or acquisitions.



