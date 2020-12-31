Why You Should Add Quaker Chemical (KWR) to Your Portfolio

Quaker Chemical Corporation’s KWR shares have popped 37% over the past three months. We are positive on the company’s prospects and believe that the time is right for you to add the stock to your portfolio as it looks promising and is poised to carry the momentum ahead.



Let's see what makes this a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock an attractive investment option at the moment.

An Outperformer

Shares of Quaker Chemical have shot up 52.8% over a year compared with 6.4% rise of its industry. It has also outperformed the S&P 500’s 15.7% rise over the same period.

Estimates Moving Up

Over the past two months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Quaker Chemical for 2020 has increased around 20.8%. The consensus estimate for 2021 has also been revised 3.9% upward over the same time frame. The favorable estimate revisions instill investor confidence in the stock.

Positive Earnings Surprise History

Quaker Chemical has outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of 50.3%, on average.

Upbeat Prospects

Quaker Chemical benefited from a strong recovery in its business on a sequential comparison basis in the third quarter of 2020 on an improvement in its end-use markets. The company, in its third-quarter call, said that it expects gradual sequential improvement in its end markets as it progresses through the next two years. It now expects full-year 2020 adjusted EBITDA to be more than $215 million.



The company is expected to gain from cost savings actions, cost synergies, improvement in product margins and healthy cash flows amid the challenging environment. It now expects to achieve $58 million of cost synergies for 2020, up from its prior view of $53 million. Quaker Chemical has also raised its estimate for total synergies for 2021 to $75 million from its earlier view of $65 million.



The company’s combination with Houghton International, Inc and the acquisition of the operating divisions of Norman Hay plc are also expected to drive its top line and margins.

Quaker Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus

Quaker Chemical Corporation price-consensus-chart | Quaker Chemical Corporation Quote

Other Stocks to Consider

Some top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Bunge Limited BG, Impala Platinum Holdings Limited IMPUY and BHP Group BHP.



Bunge has an expected earnings growth rate of 43.5% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained around 13% in the past year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Impala Platinum has an expected earnings growth rate of 131.7% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have rallied around 34% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.



BHP Group has a projected earnings growth rate of 43.3% for the current fiscal year. The company’s shares have gained around 21% in a year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.



Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BHP Group Limited (BHP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (IMPUY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bunge Limited (BG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.