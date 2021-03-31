Why You Should Add Olin (OLN) Stock to Your Portfolio Now

Olin Corporation’s OLN shares have shot up around 55% over the past three months. It is gaining from the Lake City U.S. Army contract, productivity actions and investment in the Information Technology (IT) project. We are positive on the company’s prospects and believe that the time is right for you to add the stock to portfolio as it looks promising and is poised to carry the momentum ahead.



Olin has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a VGM Score of B. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy), offer the best investment opportunities for investors.



Let’s take a look into the factors that make this chemical maker a compelling choice for investors right now.

An Outperformer

Shares of Olin have surged 205.6% over the past six months against the 28.5% rise of its industry. It has also outperformed the S&P 500’s roughly 18% rise over the same period.

Estimates Going Up

Over the past two months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Olin for 2021 has increased around 396.9%. The favorable estimate revisions instill investor confidence in the stock.

Solid Growth Prospects

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the current year for Olin is currently pegged at $3.23, reflecting an expected year-over-year growth of 339.3%. Moreover, earnings are expected to register a 382.9% growth in first-quarter 2021.

Valuation Looks Attractive

Olin’s shares are currently trading at a level that is lower than the industry average, suggesting that the stock still has upside potential.



Going by the EV/EBITDA (Enterprise Value/ Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization) multiple, which is often used to value chemical stocks, Olin is currently trading at trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.59, cheaper compared with the industry average of 13.14.

Upbeat Prospects

Olin recently raised its outlook for the first quarter of 2021. It now projects first-quarter adjusted EBITDA in the range of $475-$500 million, higher than $400-$425 million expected earlier. The revised projection includes a net one-time benefit associated with Olin's customary financial hedges and contracts, maintained to provide protection from rapid and dramatic changes in energy costs. The outlook for the first quarter has further upside potential related to the final settlement of these one-time items linked with the winter storm Uri.



The company, in its fourth-quarter earnings call, also said that it expects price hikes for chlorine, epichlorohydrin, epoxy resins, bleach, ethylene dichloride and chlorinated organics to favorably contribute to its Chemicals businesses in the first quarter. Olin also sees its productivity actions to positively contribute to first-quarter results.



The company also expects higher performance for its Winchester business in 2021. The Winchester segment is expected to benefit from the Lake City U.S. Army ammunition contract. The multi-year contract is expected to significantly boost annual profitability of the unit. The company expects the contract to increase Winchester's annual revenues by $450-$550 million.



Olin is also expected to gain from cost and other benefits from its investment in the IT project. The project, which involves implementation of necessary IT infrastructure, is expected to maximize cost effectiveness, efficiency and control over its global chemical operations by standardizing business processes.



The company also remains committed to improve its cost structure and efficiency and also drive productivity through a number of projects. It expects productivity measures to deliver $50-$100 million of net savings in 2021.

Olin Corporation Price and Consensus

Olin Corporation price-consensus-chart | Olin Corporation Quote

Stocks to Consider

Other top-ranked stocks worth considering in the basic materials space include Nucor Corporation NUE, Fortescue Metals Group Limited FSUGY and United States Steel Corporation X.



Nucor has a projected earnings growth rate of 135.3% for the current year. The company’s shares have surged around 124% in a year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Fortescue has a projected earnings growth rate of 107.8% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have shot up around 155% in a year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



U.S. Steel has an expected earnings growth rate of 201.1% for the current year. The company’s shares have surged around 301% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

5G Revolution: 3 Stocks to Make Your Move

With super high data speed, it will make current cell phones obsolete and unlock the full potential of big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. In the next few years this industry is predicted to create 22 million jobs and a stunning $12.3 trillion in revenue.



Today you have an historic chance to pursue almost unimaginable gains like Microsoft, Netflix, and Apple in their early phases. Zacks has released a Special Report that reveals our . . .



• Smartest stock for 5G telecom

• Safest investment in 5G hardware

• Single best 5G buy of all!



Download now. Today the report is FREE >>





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



United States Steel Corporation (X): Free Stock Analysis Report



Nucor Corporation (NUE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. (FSUGY): Get Free Report



Olin Corporation (OLN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.