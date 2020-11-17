Why You Should Add NETGEAR (NTGR) Stock to Your Portfolio

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. NTGR have gained 24.4% in the past six months against 5.1% decline of the industry. Currently, the stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of A.







The San Jose, CA-based company delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 60%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 30.6% upward over the past 30 days.

Growth Drivers

NETGEAR is a global company that delivers innovative networking and Internet-connected products to consumers and businesses. It operates in two segments — Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company continues to capitalize on technology inflections, create new categories and build recurring service revenues to maintain its market leadership.



NETGEAR is benefiting from an accretive subscriber base, robust demand for connected home products in the wake of the growing work-from-home trend. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, families are pursuing more and more of their daily activities virtually from home. The company is uniquely suited to help them seamlessly adjust to this new environment. It is well positioned to serve the demand trends in the marketplace.



NETGEAR’s revenues are primarily driven by the rapid increase in Internet-connected devices such as smartphones, tablets and the advent of Smart Home, which have boosted the need for networking solutions. It is focused on introducing products into growth areas that form the basis of Smart Homes as it strives to be the provider of industry-leading networking and smart connected products for consumers, businesses and service provider markets.



NETGEAR expects continued strength in its end-market demand for home networks. It is confident of remaining a leader in new product introduction, based on the Wi-Fi 6 standards. The company has also been part of AT&T’s T commitment to be the first to introduce mobile 5G services in the United States and plans to launch more 5G-related products in the coming days.



The company brings products and services that hinge on affordability, reliability and ease of use. NETGEAR introduced the industry-first Wi-Fi 6 mesh system with a built-in multigigabit modem. It launched the Insight Managed Business Router to enable small businesses or remote and branch office installations to offer secure access to an office Intranet through a secure site-2-site Virtual Private Network. In the third quarter of 2020, NETGEAR added 76,000 subscribers for a total of 369,000.

Other Key Picks

A couple of other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Plantronics, Inc. PLT and United States Cellular Corporation USM, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Plantronics delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 568.2%, on average.



U.S. Cellular delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 231.1%, on average.

