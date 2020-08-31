Why You Should Add MGE Energy (MGEE) to Your Portfolio Now

MGE Energy Inc.’s MGEE strong fundamentals and a solid financial position along with upward estimate revisions make it a good investment choice.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

MGE Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the past month, the stock has gained 0.9% against the industry’s decline of 1.9%.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 and 2021 earnings is pegged at $2.52 and $2.68 per share, respectively. While the 2020 bottom line suggests an increase of 0.40%, the same for 2021 indicates a 6.35% rise from the respective year-earlier reported numbers.

Surprise History & Long-Term Earnings Growth

MGE Energy delivered an earnings surprise of 10.42% for second-quarter 2020.



Its long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is currently projected at 4.38%.

Financial Position

MGE Energy’s total debt to total capital is 36.17%, comparing favorably with the industry’s 59.58%. Its times interest earned (TIE) also ratio improved to 5.72 at the end of the second quarter from 5.60 at the end of the first quarter. This strong TIE ratio reflects the company’s ability to meet its debt obligations in the near future.

Return on Equity (ROE)

The company’s ROE for the trailing 12 months is 10.44%, comparing favorably with the industry’s 8.09%. This uptrend reflects its higher efficiency in utilizing its shareholders’ funds than its peers.

