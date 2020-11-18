Why You Should Add Ingevity (NGVT) Stock to Your Portfolio

Ingevity Corporation’s NGVT stock looks promising at the moment. It is benefiting from its cost-saving actions, the acquisition of the Capa caprolactone business and growth in its applications driven by regulations and technology adoption.



We are positive on the company’s prospects and believe that the time is right for you to add the stock to the portfolio as it is poised to carry the momentum ahead.



Let's see what makes this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock an attractive investment option at the moment.

Price Performance

Shares of Ingevity have rallied 41.1% over the past six months against the 16.6% decline of its industry. It has also outperformed the S&P 500’s 26.7% rise over the same period.

Estimates Northbound

Earnings estimate revisions have the greatest impact on stock prices. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ingevity for the current year has increased around 18.2%. The consensus estimate for 2021 has also been revised 1% upward over the same time frame.

Positive Earnings Surprise History

Ingevity has outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of 32%, on average.

Attractive Valuation

Valuation looks attractive as Ingevity’s shares are currently trading at a level that is lower than the industry average, suggesting that the stock still has upside potential.



Going by the EV/EBITDA (Enterprise Value/ Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization) multiple, which is often used to value chemical stocks, Ingevity is currently trading at trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.35, cheaper compared with the industry average of 29.35.

Superior Return on Equity (ROE)

ROE is a measure of a company’s efficiency in utilizing shareholder’s funds. ROE for the trailing 12-months for Ingevity is 35.7%, above the industry’s level of 10.4%.

Growth Drivers in Place

Ingevity is gaining from growth in its applications driven by regulations and technology adoption, its cost-management actions and the acquisition of the Capa caprolactone business.



The company is benefiting from higher sales in China as automakers in the country have completed the implementation of the China 6 standard. It saw higher demand in China in the third quarter of 2020 on the back of the China 6 implementation.



Moreover, Ingevity is seeing strong sales for its pavement technologies and achieved record sales in the third quarter on strength across China and EMEA. It is witnessing continued adoption of the Evotherm warm-mix technology.



The company is also taking certain cost-reduction measures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic to boost profitability. These actions include reduction of headcount through an early retirement program, streamlining of manufacturing processes and reduction of traveling expenses and plant spending. Ingevity saw benefits of its cost initiatives in the third quarter.



Ingevity is also benefiting from the acquisition of the Capa caprolactone business. Capa has a strong and market-leading business that focuses on high-growth end-use applications. The buyout enabled Ingevity with a new technology platform to drive revenue and earnings growth.

Ingevity Corporation Price and Consensus

Ingevity Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ingevity Corporation Quote

Stocks to Consider

Other top-ranked stocks worth considering in the basic materials space include Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD and Pretium Resources Inc. PVG.



Agnico Eagle has a projected earnings growth rate of 103.1% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained around 19% in a year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Barrick Gold has an expected earnings growth rate of 115.7% for the current year. The company’s shares have surged around 52% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.



Pretium Resources has an expected earnings growth rate of 25.5% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained around 26% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

