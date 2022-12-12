Why You Should Add Employers Holdings (EIG) to Your Portfolio

Employers Holdings, Inc.’s EIG niche focus on low-to-medium hazard risk small businesses, better pricing, investment in technology, solid capital position and effective capital deployment make it worth adding to one’s portfolio.



EIG has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed estimates in three of the last reported quarter while missed it one, the average being 25.31%.

EIG has a VGM Score of B.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

EIG currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Year to date, the stock has gained 6.8%, compared with the industry’s increase of 17%.



Northbound Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved about 14% and 21% north in the past 60 days, respectively, reflecting analyst optimism.

Optimistic Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings stands at $2.90, suggesting an increase of 1.4% on 7.8% higher revenues of $812.8 million.

Growth Drivers

EIG’s growth strategy encompasses ramping up premiums by expanding underwriting appetite while managing fixed expenses. Initiatives undertaken have started showing desired results. While the third quarter marked the eighth straight quarter of written and earned premiums increase, it also witnessed a record number of ending policies in force.



Banking on disciplined underwriting, the insurer boasts a solid track of favorable reserve development.



In tandem with accelerated digitalization in the insurance industry, EIG stays focused on investing in technology and digitalization to scale business.



EIG has a superior quality, highly liquid investment portfolio, supporting financial flexibility.



This mono-line writer of workers’ compensation (WC) insurance focused on low-to-medium hazard risk small businesses is well poised to capitalize on the growth opportunities offered by the $50 billion-plus market.

Effective Capital Deployment

Banking on operational excellence, this insurer has an impressive dividend history, hiking the same at a 10-year CAGR of 15.8%. Recently, its board of directors approved a special cash dividend of $1.25 per share. This marks EIG’s second special dividend for 2022, signaling its confidence in its capital position and future operations. Earlier in June 2022, EIG paid $1 in special dividends.



EIG also bought back shares worth 28.7 million in the first nine months of 2022 and has $49 million remaining under share repurchase authorization.

Attractive Valuation

Shares of EIG are trading at 1.27 times the price to book value, lower than the industry average of 1.54. The stock carries an impressive Value Score of A. Value Score helps find stocks that are undervalued. Back-tested results have shown that stocks with a favorable Value Score, when combined with a solid Zacks Rank, are the best investment bets.



It is wise to add the stock before the valuation expands.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the property and casualty insurance industry are American Financial Group, Inc. AFG, Root, Inc. ROOT and Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



American Financial’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the last four quarters, the average beat being 28.16%. In the past year, American Financial has lost 0.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AFG’s 2022 and 2023 earnings indicates a respective year-over-year increase of 0.2% and 2.9%.



Root delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 22.44%. In the past year, ROOT has lost 90.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROOT’s 2022 and 2023 earnings indicates a respective year-over-year increase of 44.8% and 23.8%.



Kinsale Capital’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the last four quarters, the average being 15.16%. In the past year, Kinsale Capital has gained 32.9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KNSL’s 2022 and 2023 earnings implies a respective year-over-year rise of 27.5% and 21.9%.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

