Why You Should Add CBIZ (CBZ) Stock to Your Portfolio Now

CBIZ, Inc. CBZ is a consulting solutions provider that has performed well year to date and has the potential to sustain momentum in the near term. Consequently, if you haven’t taken advantage of the share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.

What Makes CBZ an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run year to date. Shares of CBZ have returned 24.5% against the 24.4% fall of the industry it belongs to and the 17.5% decline of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Solid Rank: CBZcurrently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 offer attractive investment opportunities for investors.

Northward Estimate Revisions: One estimate for 2022 moved north in the past 60 days versus no southward revision, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2023 earnings has moved up 0.5% in the past 60 days.

Strong Growth Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBZ’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $2.11, reflecting 27.1% year-over-year growth. Moreover, earnings are expected to register a 13.7% increase in 2023.

Growth Factors: The company is currently benefiting from strong organic revenue growth as well as contributions from recent acquisitions. Within CBIZ’s financial services group, top-line growth across all major service lines is being driven by the company’s investments in systems, reporting, tools and training that have helped it to improve the pricing of services. Further, strong sales and high client retention rates are supporting the performance of the company’s Benefits and Insurance Group.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH and CRA International, Inc. CRAI.

Booz Allen carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. BAH has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.9%.

Booz Allen delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8% on average.

CRA International carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. CRAI has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.3%.

CRA International delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.7% on average.

