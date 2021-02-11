Why You Need Travel Insurance For A College Student’s Spring Break Trip

The pandemic has made predicting possible travel problems almost impossible. While much of the world is off-limits for travel, there are still warm and sunny places welcoming visitors. If your college-age child is going away with friends on a vacation or spring break trip, it’s essential to have the right travel insurance in place.

Why Travel Insurance for Spring Break is Important

Travel insurance can provide peace of mind while your child is away. It can reimburse you for prepaid and non-refundable money you lose due a trip cancellation or trip interruption because of illness for injury, for example, says Daniel Durazo, a spokesperson for Allianz Travel.

He notes that travel insurance can cover the extra cost of flying home early if you have to end the trip early (for reasons covered by the policy). Conversely, if the journey home is delayed, a travel plan can reimburse you for the cost of a hotel room, meals and other essentials.

“These benefits can also pay for an ambulance or medevac ride, if medically necessary, as well as hospital bills and the cost to safely transport you home,” says Durazo.

What Coverage Should You Buy?

While trip cancellation insurance and interruption benefits are important for both domestic and international travel, emergency medical and transportation coverage is especially important if your child is traveling out of the U.S.

“Most domestic health care plans are not accepted out of the country, meaning the cost may be coming out-of-pocket,” says Durazo. “If you are sending your child on a trip, having a plan with emergency medical benefits can cover the cost of your child’s medical treatment, arrange care and get them to an appropriate medical facility.”

If you want the travel insurance to extend to cancellation and medical expenses due to Covid, make sure to buy a plan that will cover the virus. See Forbes Advisor’s ratings of the best pandemic travel insurance.

If you are accompanying your child on a high school trip, Allianz’s OneTrip Prime plan can cover children age 17 and under for free when traveling with a parent or grandparent.

Scott Adamski, a spokesperson for AIG Travel, says, “It is particularly worth highlighting the medical expense coverage: Travelers of any age can get sick or injured when traveling, but younger travelers are especially prone to do so—whether because they’re trying different foods, for example, or engaging in physical activities with which they have no previous experience.”

Common Travel Problems for Teen Trips

When your high school or college-age child travels, common travel challenges include lost or stolen bags, unexpected travel delays, illnesses and injuries.

“The most important thing to remember when purchasing travel insurance is to buy it at the same time that you book your trip,” advises Durazo. For example, “If your child becomes ill or injured after booking their trip but before purchasing travel insurance, it will be too late to buy insurance.”

How to Play it Safe

Adamski of AIG Travel suggests these safety tips:

Students should always have their health insurance card on them (primarily for domestic trips) and consider carrying a contact card that has the numbers of local hospitals, numbers for their hotel or other accommodation, and a number for the U.S. embassy.

Students with special medical conditions should carry a card that lists those conditions. Likewise, students traveling with medication should always have a list of all medications they take (brand names and possible generic substitutions) with them.

Learn and memorize some key phrases in the local language in case of emergency, such as “I need help.”

Incorporate Technology

A travel insurance provider’s mobile app can prove useful. For example, Allianz’s free TravelSmart app gives travelers, regardless of whether they have existing policies, access to app features like its “Around Me” search function, a medical translator with first aid terms, and numbers for emergency services like local police, fire, and ambulances for different countries.

For Allianz Travel policyholders, the TravelSmart app is the easiest way to access a travel insurance plan, file and manage a claim, track flights, receive live updates for flight delays and easily contact 24-hour assistance and concierge services.

“The app also recently introduced an Alert Center, a policyholder feature which offers location-specific updates on security, weather and other events that could impact their travels and provides timely advisories and advice,” Durazo says.

Don’t Expect These Issues to be Covered by Insurance

While travel insurance can certainly protect your financial investment in a trip, it won’t cover every possible issue. Squaremouth offers four scenarios not covered by travel insurance.

Points and frequent flier miles: Many students or their families pay for these trips with frequent flier miles or credit card points, but travel insurance policies don’t insure the miles or their value. Most policies aren’t going to reimburse you for the value of the miles because it is not an out-of-pocket expense. There are some policies that may cover re-banking fees.

Long TSA lines: Long security lines, or a student’s tardiness, are not covered. Travel insurance does not cover missed flights due to security delays. According to Squaremouth, most policies include benefits for travelers who miss a flight, but the reason must be specifically covered by the policy. Squaremouth notes that these acceptable reasons include airline delays due to mechanical failure, inclement weather, lost or stolen passports, or emergency weather conditions.

Adventure sports: Adventure activities like skydiving, parasailing or bungee jumping, or even activities like kayaking, jet skiing and zip lining, are generally excluded from a travel insurance policy, according to Squaremouth. If your child is an adventurous spring-breaker, look for a travel insurance plan with a “Sports & Activities” benefit that includes specific coverage for the activities they will partake in.

Problems associated with illegal drug use or underage alcohol use: If you lose money due to drug or alcohol use you will not be able to claim damages.

