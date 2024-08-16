Why You Need at Least $840K (Plus Social Security) To Retire in Arizona

Arizona may be known for its five C’s of cattle, cotton, climate, copper and citrus, but when it comes to retirement the sixth one seems to be cost. If you want to be able to live after working without having to live at work now, a bit of financial planning can help you start a nest egg with a specific amount of money in mind and a corresponding timeline. Knowing what something will cost you is a great way to work backward on your retirement calculator.

GOBankingRates has conducted research to uncover the minimum savings you need to retire in every state for 20, 25 and 30 years. This was based on several variables including cost of living, Social Security income, healthcare and more. Here are some key takeaways:

The national average Social Security income is $21,567, which is good to know when comparing how far your benefits will get you in Arizona.

The minimum needed to retire in Arizona for 20 years is around $840,661, whereas the minimum for 25 years is over $1 million, and it’s over $1.2 million for 30 years.

Arizona’s average annual cost of living, including total expenditures, is $63,600 — $42,033 after Social Security.

Having nearly $1 million in your savings may seem like a lofty financial goal, but without working your way toward it, an Arizona retirement plan may be out of the question. Here are six reasons you need at least $840,661 in your savings, plus Social Security, to retire in Arizona for 20 years.

Unrealistic Real Estate and Housing Costs

Average Annual Housing Cost: $15,059

Warm weather is one thing, but the climate of the housing market in Arizona is anything but predictable. When you reach retirement age you don’t want to have to worry about high interest rates or monthly mortgage payments on a fixed income. Social Security is a nice cushion but GOBankingRates found that the cost of housing in Arizona comes in around $15,059 a year on average.

Hearty Healthcare Expenses

Average Annual Cost of Healthcare: $7,178

Unexpected medical bills or skyrocketing insurance premiums can put a real dent in your retirement savings. Not to mention expected out-of-pocket expenses for checkups and prescriptions. GOBankingRates estimates that people in Arizona pay around $7,178 a year in healthcare costs.

Food Inflation

Average Annual Cost of Groceries: $4,936

There is no way of getting around having to eat, so factoring in your groceries into your monthly budget is a must. This becomes particularly precarious when food costs are consistently high and ever-increasing at even your local market and vendors. GOBankingRates currently estimates that shoppers in Arizona spend around $4,936 on groceries a year.

Increasing Utility Bills

Average Annual Cost of Utilities: $4,024

To keep the air conditioning pumping and, well, the lights on, you’ll need to set aside a certain amount each month for utilities. Obviously, the more you can save in the long run on energy-efficient appliances and other hacks, the better, but these expenses will still be a chunk out of your retirement income. GOBankingRates found that annual utility costs average around $4,024.

Premium Transportation Costs

Average Annual Cost of Transportation: $5,215

Arizona is definitely a state where you’ll need a car or other transportation to get around in retirement and between rising gas prices and insurance premiums it can be a lot to ask of a fixed income. Even if you are counting on Social Security to cover some of the costs, GOBankingRates estimates that you’ll pay around $5,215 a year on transportation in Arizona.

The Cost of Living Before and After Social Security

Average Annual Total Cost of Living: $63,600

Average Annual Total Cost of Living After Social Security: $42,033

Minimum Needed for 20 Years of Retirement: $840,661

Minimum Needed for 25 Years of Retirement: $1,050,826

Minimum Needed for 30 Years of Retirement: $1,262,253

The cost of living in Arizona, whether you are retired are not, can tip toward the higher side. However, these figures are estimates based on averages, so keep in mind your unique financial situation. There are always ways to practice more frugal habits to bring down your monthly and annual bills.

Bottom Line

The bottom line is that starting your retirement savings toward a specific retirement goal can help you hone your money management skills now. With economic volatility making the future of your finances questionable, everything you can control now will help you prepare for any surprises down the road. The seventh Arizona C can be known for “consistently adding to your retirement savings.”

