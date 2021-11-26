Why You Might Be Interested In Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Virtu Financial's shares before the 30th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.24 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.96 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Virtu Financial has a trailing yield of approximately 3.3% on its current stock price of $28.85. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Virtu Financial can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Virtu Financial is paying out just 24% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:VIRT Historic Dividend November 26th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Virtu Financial has grown its earnings rapidly, up 34% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. It looks like the Virtu Financial dividends are largely the same as they were six years ago.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Virtu Financial for the upcoming dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Overall, Virtu Financial looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Virtu Financial is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Virtu Financial that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

