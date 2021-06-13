Why You Might Be Interested In UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) For Its Upcoming Dividend

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase UnitedHealth Group's shares on or after the 18th of June, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 29th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.45 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$5.00 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, UnitedHealth Group stock has a trailing yield of around 1.5% on the current share price of $397.89. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. UnitedHealth Group paid out a comfortable 28% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether UnitedHealth Group generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 21% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:UNH Historic Dividend June 13th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see UnitedHealth Group has grown its earnings rapidly, up 24% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, UnitedHealth Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 28% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy UnitedHealth Group for the upcoming dividend? We love that UnitedHealth Group is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. UnitedHealth Group looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while UnitedHealth Group has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with UnitedHealth Group and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

