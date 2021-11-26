Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Home Depot's shares on or after the 1st of December, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 16th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$1.65 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$6.60 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Home Depot stock has a trailing yield of around 1.6% on the current share price of $412.11. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Home Depot has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Home Depot paid out a comfortable 44% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Home Depot generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 57% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:HD Historic Dividend November 26th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Home Depot has grown its earnings rapidly, up 23% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Home Depot has delivered 21% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Home Depot for the upcoming dividend? From a dividend perspective, we're encouraged to see that earnings per share have been growing, the company is paying out less than half of its earnings, and a bit over half its free cash flow. Home Depot looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while Home Depot has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Home Depot and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

