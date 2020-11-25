Why You Might Be Interested In The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) For Its Upcoming Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. You will need to purchase shares before the 30th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 5th of January.

Hartford Financial Services Group's next dividend payment will be US$0.33 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.30 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Hartford Financial Services Group stock has a trailing yield of around 2.7% on the current share price of $47.53. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Hartford Financial Services Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Hartford Financial Services Group paying out a modest 26% of its earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:HIG Historic Dividend November 25th 2020

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Hartford Financial Services Group, with earnings per share up 9.5% on average over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Hartford Financial Services Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 21% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Has Hartford Financial Services Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. Hartford Financial Services Group ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Hartford Financial Services Group and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

