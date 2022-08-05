Why You Might Be Interested In Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Territorial Bancorp's shares on or after the 10th of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 25th of August.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.23 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.02 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Territorial Bancorp has a trailing yield of 4.7% on the current share price of $21.92. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Territorial Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Territorial Bancorp paying out a modest 48% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

NasdaqGS:TBNK Historic Dividend August 5th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's not encouraging to see that Territorial Bancorp's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Territorial Bancorp has delivered 11% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

The Bottom Line

Has Territorial Bancorp got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been flat in recent years, although Territorial Bancorp reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. In summary, Territorial Bancorp appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Territorial Bancorp for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Territorial Bancorp that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.