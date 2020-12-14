Why You Might Be Interested In Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 18th of December will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of December.

Stock Yards Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.27 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.08 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Stock Yards Bancorp has a trailing yield of 2.6% on the current share price of $41.71. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Stock Yards Bancorp can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Stock Yards Bancorp paid out a comfortable 42% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Stock Yards Bancorp, with earnings per share up 10.0% on average over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Stock Yards Bancorp has delivered 9.1% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Stock Yards Bancorp? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. Stock Yards Bancorp ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

Curious what other investors think of Stock Yards Bancorp? See what analysts are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow.

