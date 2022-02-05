Why You Might Be Interested In Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Starbucks investors that purchase the stock on or after the 10th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.49 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.96 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Starbucks has a trailing yield of 2.1% on the current stock price of $95. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Starbucks has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Starbucks paid out 50% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 49% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

NasdaqGS:SBUX Historic Dividend February 5th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Starbucks's earnings per share have risen 15% per annum over the last five years. Starbucks is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Starbucks has lifted its dividend by approximately 22% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Is Starbucks worth buying for its dividend? We like Starbucks's growing earnings per share and the fact that - while its payout ratio is around average - it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

While it's tempting to invest in Starbucks for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Starbucks (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

