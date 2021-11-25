Why You Might Be Interested In Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Sinclair Broadcast Group's shares before the 30th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.20 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.80 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Sinclair Broadcast Group has a trailing yield of approximately 3.2% on its current stock price of $24.64. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Sinclair Broadcast Group's payout ratio is modest, at just 42% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 7.0% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Sinclair Broadcast Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:SBGI Historic Dividend November 25th 2021

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That explains why we're not overly excited about Sinclair Broadcast Group's flat earnings over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. Recent growth has not been impressive. However, companies that see their growth slow can often choose to pay out a greater percentage of earnings to shareholders, which could see the dividend continue to rise.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Sinclair Broadcast Group has delivered 5.2% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

To Sum It Up

Is Sinclair Broadcast Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been flat over this time, but we're intrigued to see that Sinclair Broadcast Group is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine strong earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Sinclair Broadcast Group is halfway there. Sinclair Broadcast Group looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Sinclair Broadcast Group (2 don't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

