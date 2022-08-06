Why You Might Be Interested In Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 2 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Sensata Technologies Holding's shares on or after the 9th of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 24th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.11 per share. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Sensata Technologies Holding's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Sensata Technologies Holding has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 6.8% of its income after tax. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Sensata Technologies Holding generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 6.3% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

NYSE:ST Historic Dividend August 6th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That explains why we're not overly excited about Sensata Technologies Holding's flat earnings over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. Growth has been anaemic. Yet with more than 75% of its earnings being kept in the business, there is ample room to reinvest in growth or lift the payout ratio - either of which could increase the dividend.

This is Sensata Technologies Holding's first year of paying a dividend, so it doesn't have much of a history yet to compare to.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Sensata Technologies Holding? The company has barely grown earnings per share over this time, but at least it's paying out a decently low percentage of its earnings and cashflow as dividends. This could suggest management is reinvesting in future growth opportunities. Generally we like to see both low payout ratios and strong earnings per share growth, but Sensata Technologies Holding is halfway there. There's a lot to like about Sensata Technologies Holding, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Sensata Technologies Holding (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

