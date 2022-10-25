Why You Might Be Interested In Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 2 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Scholastic's shares before the 28th of October in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.20 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.80 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Scholastic has a trailing yield of 2.2% on the current stock price of $37.13. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Scholastic's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Scholastic paid out a comfortable 38% of its profit last year. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 35% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Scholastic earnings per share are up 2.8% per annum over the last five years. Recent growth has not been impressive. Yet there are several ways to grow the dividend, and one of them is simply that the company may choose to pay out more of its earnings as dividends.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Scholastic has lifted its dividend by approximately 4.8% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Scholastic an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Scholastic is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Scholastic is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. Scholastic looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Scholastic for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Scholastic that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

