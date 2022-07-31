Why You Might Be Interested In Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Premier Financial's shares before the 4th of August in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.30 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.20 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Premier Financial has a trailing yield of 4.2% on the current share price of $28.48. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Premier Financial paying out a modest 41% of its earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

NasdaqGS:PFC Historic Dividend July 31st 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Premier Financial's earnings per share have been growing at 12% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Premier Financial has delivered 28% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Has Premier Financial got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Companies like Premier Financial that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Premier Financial more closely.

Ever wonder what the future holds for Premier Financial? See what the four analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

